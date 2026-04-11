Ashok Yadav in U’khand for Dialogue & Cooperation with Farmers

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 10 Apr: Senior leader of the Rashtriya Lok Dal and former Tourism and Revenue Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Ashok Yadav addressed a press conference here, today. He stated that he has been sent to Uttarakhand on the instructions of the party’s national president Jayant Chaudhary to help strengthen coordination between the government and farmers in the state. He clarified that his objective is not political interference but to enhance cooperation and dialogue in the interest of farmers.

Ashok Yadav said that he has always maintained a deep connection with farmers and had initiated an innovative concept called “Kisan Adalat” from Old Tehri during the undivided Uttar Pradesh era. The initiative aimed to bring the government directly to farmers’ doorsteps for quick resolution of their issues. He added that this model was widely appreciated and even adopted by the Kerala government.

He emphasised that Uttarakhand is fundamentally a rural and agriculture-based state, and strengthening the economic condition of farmers would directly contribute to overall development. Expressing concern over migration, he said that unless stable income opportunities linked to agriculture are created in villages, it will be difficult to curb migration.

He further noted that lack of communication between the government and farmers often complicates issues. Therefore, effective implementation of schemes at the grassroots level is essential to ensure farmers receive full benefits and awareness of their rights. He indicated that more meetings and dialogue programmes with farmers will be organised in the near future. He also mentioned that land consolidation (chakbandi) is a complex process in hilly regions compared to plains.

Referring to past efforts, he said that the process of land consolidation was initiated during a Kisan Adalat in Old Tehri in 1998 and continues to be part of administrative processes. He also highlighted that the computerisation of land records (khatauni) began during his tenure in Uttar Pradesh, which has now benefited millions of people across both Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

On being asked about the Uttarakhand Chief Minister, he described Pushkar Singh Dhami as a leader from a humble background who is simple and approachable.

Commenting on Mayawati and Akhilesh Yadav, he said their parties are family-driven rather than value-based, and therefore, they have no future. He claimed that, in the 2027 elections, the public will show them their place.

He further expressed confidence that in the 2027 general elections, the governments in both Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand will return to power. His visit is being seen as an initiative to foster new dialogue and cooperation focused on farmers’ welfare, potentially giving fresh direction to agriculture-based development in the state.