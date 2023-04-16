4 running drugs de-addiction centre arrested for murder of youth

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 15 Apr: In a case of ‘death’ of a 25-year-old youth resident of Turner Road on 11 April, at a Chandrabani located de – addiction centre under Patel Nagar area, the police have arrested four people including Prashant Juyal, director of Aaradhya Foundation de – addiction Centre , on charges of murder . After the confirmation of the allegations in the FIR lodged on the basis of a complaint filed by the victim’s family, late night on 14 April, the Patel Nagar Police have arrested four accused while they were commuting in a Maruti Swift car at Doodhli check post during checking. The baseball bat allegedly used to batter the victim to death was also recovered from the vehicle. At the instance of Prashant Juyal, the main accused in the incident, related documents were also recovered.

According to the Clement Town police station, on April 11, 2023, an application written by the deceased’s brother Hemant was submitted at the Police station where the complainant Hemant had stated that his brother Siddharth alias Sidhu was admitted for treatment at Aaradhya Foundation De – addiction Centre in Chandrabani about 20-25 days ago. But in the name of treatment, Sidhu was mercilessly beaten to death on the night of 10 April by the director of the drug de – addiction centre , Prashant Juyal and his accomplices Ajay Sharma, Manish Kumar, and Mohan Thapa. Late that night, these people left Siddharth’s deadbody wrapped in a cloth outside their house and fled. Looking at the seriousness of the matter, on the basis of the complainant’s application, a case was immediately registered in Police Station Clement Town under relevant sections including Section 302 related to murder and also the relevant sections of the SC/ST Act. After the FIR, Sadar Jurisdictional Officer (CO) Pankaj Gairola, who led the investigation, had inspected the scene and collected evidence. Investigations revealed that the de – addiction centre was open on the night of 10 April only by drug centre directors Prashant Juyal and Ajay Sharma when Siddharth, admitted there for deaddiction was beaten with a baseball bat. He was so badly beaten that he died within a few hours and following his death, his dead body was left outside his house early morning the next day by Ajay Sharma, Manish and Mohan Thapa on the direction of Prashant Juyal in Prashant’s Swift car. In such a situation, once the allegations of the victim’s family were confirmed during the police investigation, on the orders of Dehradun SSP Dalip Singh Kunwar, Prashant Juyal, director of the centre was arrested along with his accomplices Ajay Sharma, Manish Kumar and Mohan Thapa.

Those arrested in the case are Prashant Juyal, aged 28 years, S/o Late Dheeraj Juyal and R/o Shivkuti Clement Town, Ajay Sharma aged 40 years and S/o Mohan Lal Sharma and R/o Doiwala, PS Doiwala, Manish Kumar aged 47 years and S/o Late Rampal Singh R/o Chander Road Dalanwala, PS Raipur and Mohan Thapa aged 26 years and S/o Late Ravinder Singh and R/o New Basti, Clement Town. Items recovered from the possession of the accused included the baseball bat allegedly used to beat and kill Siddharth, a Maruti Suzuki Swift Car bearing registration number UK 07 DE 8962 and documents related to de – addiction centre .