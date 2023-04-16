PC Batta Memorial Cricket tourney begins at Kasiga

PC

Batta

Memorial

Cricket

Kasiga

The 5th Edition of the prestigiousInter-SchoolTournament, hosted bySchool got underway.

The Chief Guest, Janmejaya Khanduri, DIG, Provincial Armed Constabulary HQ/UPCL at the Opening Ceremony mentioned that he was delighted to see so many schools participating and was pleased at the opportunity that Ramesh Batta, Chairmen of Kasiga School was providing young, enthusiastic cricketers.

This year as many as 16 schools are participating in the tournament, out of which 10 are from Dehradun and 6 are from other parts of India. The teams have been broken up into 4 groups. The opening matches were played between the teams of Group A. Welham Boys’ School (WBS) and Wynberg Allen School, Mussoorie played the opening match of the tournament. WBS winning the toss opted to bat and scored 176 runs for the loss of 7 wickets in their allotted 20 overs, Wynberg Allen School could manage to score 97 runs in their run chase. WBS scored a comfortable victory by 79 runs. Aaradhan Jain of WBS was declared the Player of the Match.