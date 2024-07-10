4200 personnel deployed for bypolls: Mukta Mishra

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 9 Jul: On the instructions of Chief Electoral Officer Dr BVRC Purushottam, Deputy Chief Electoral Officer Mukta Mishra and Assistant Chief Electoral Officer Mastu Das jointly held a media briefing at the Secretariat here, today, regarding the by-elections in Badrinath and Manglaur assembly constituencies.

Mukta Mishra stated that all polling parties have been dispatched to conduct safe polling in the assembly constituencies of Badrinath and Manglaur. She said that about 4,200 personnel have been deployed on duty to conduct the by-elections of both the constituencies.

Mastu Das stated that at places where roads are blocked due to landslides in Badrinath area, polling parties have been transported to polling stations on foot by deploying adequate manpower. Apart from this, reserve vehicles were also arranged for polling personnel. He added that during Badrinath and Manglaur assembly by-elections, 624 complaints were received through C-Vigil, out of which 623 complaints have been resolved, while one complaint was rejected by the RO. Mastu Das also shared that during the by-election campaign, liquor and narcotics worth Rs 32 lakhs including 15.95 lakhs in cash were seized.

Das stated that for the first time 9 high altitude polling stations have been established in the border areas of Badrinath assembly constituency, in which 3,838 voters from 17 villages will cast votes.