Entire country & state stand with the families of martyrs: Dhami

CM among those who pay floral tribute to martyrs from U’khand

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 9 Jul: The bodies of five soldiers of Uttarakhand, who were martyred in Kathua, Jammu, in an ambush by terrorists, reached Jolly Grant Airport here today. As soon as the bodies of the martyrs arrived, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and many other senior leaders paid tribute to the five martyred soldiers on behalf of the entire state by offering floral wreaths before their mortal remains. The Chief Minister became emotional remembering the sacrifice of the brave sons of the state.

The martyred soldiers are Rifleman Adarsh ​​Negi from Tehri district, Naik Vinod Singh from Tehri, Kamal Singh from Pauri Garhwal, Rifleman Anuj Negi from Pauri and Naik Subedar Anand Singh Rawat from Rudraprayag district.

Many leaders cutting across the political spectrum have condoled the death of 5 soldiers and paid tributes. People of the state are also in a state of shock and grief over the martyrdom of five sons of the soil in the terror attack.

Speaking after laying wreaths on the mortal remains of the soldiers, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami observed that this is a moment of great pain for all the people of the state and the country because the people have lost great sons of the soil. He added that the warriors from Uttarakhand, following their rich military tradition, sacrificed their precious lives at the feet of Mother India.

Dhami asserted that that supreme sacrifice of the brave soldiers of the state against terrorism while protecting Mother India would not go in vain. The terrorists guilty of this cowardly attack, the enemies of humanity, would not be spared at any cost and the people who give them shelter would also have to face the consequences.

The Chief Minister said that India will always remember the names of the martyred soldiers who laid down their lives at the altar of Mother India yesterday. The entire state is proud of its sons and brothers. All five brave soldiers are members of every family of the state. In this hour of grief, the entire country and state stands with the families of the martyrs.

On this occasion, Haridwar MP Trivendra Rawat, Cabinet Ministers Ganesh Joshi, Premchand Agarwal, MLA Brijbhushan Gairola, DGP Abhinav Kumar, Major General R Prem Raj, Brigadier Sanjog Negi, Secretary Deependra Chaudhary, District Magistrate Sonika, Colonel Saket Uniyal, and others were present.

It may be recalled that the news of the martyrdom of five soldiers of Uttarakhand in the terrorist attack in Kathua, Jammu and Kashmir has sent shock waves through the entire state.

The BJP State President, the Sainik Welfare Minister, Ganesh Joshi, and other ministers have also expressed their condolences. They also said that the sacrifice of the soldiers would not go in vain.

Cabinet Minister Premchand Agarwal also expressed grief over the incident.