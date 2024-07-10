Sunargaon & Kaimaria Son of Tehri will be developed as model villages: Chief Secretary

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 9 Jul: Chief Secretary Radha Raturi reviewed the plan of adoption of villages by migrant Uttarakhandis under the initiative of the Pravasi Uttarakhandi Prakosth at the Secretariat, here, today. Consent was given to the adoption of Sunargaon and Kaimaria Son villages of Bhilangana block of Tehri district by Shri Dev Raturi (actor and hotelier in China), a migrant Uttarakhandi.

On 5 March, the Chief Minister had discussed in detail the contribution of the Diaspora in the development of the state through a virtual seminar with the Uttarakhandis residing in 16 countries. He had appealed to the migrant Uttarakhandis to contribute to the development of the state by adopting villages in the remote areas of Uttarakhand.

Hotelier and actor Shri Dev Raturi, who lives in China, is the first who hs agreed to adopt his native villages Kaimariya Son and Sunargaon in Tehri. He has expressed his desire to provide financial assistance for the education of the children in these villages and to provide employment opportunities related to hospitality in China to the unemployed youth.

Chief Secretary Raturi has directed the District Magistrate, Tehri, to work together with Shri Dev Raturi on the action plan prepared to develop villages Kaimariya Son and Sunargaon as model villages. The Chief Secretary has laid special emphasis on effective coordination of government schemes and individual efforts in the villages adopted by Uttarakhandi emigrants. The Chief Secretary directed that, instead of construction of infrastructure in these villages, special attention should be given to economic development, human resource development, training, home stays, organic farming, and cultivation of millets.

These villages are to be made completely self-reliant. A nodal officer will be appointed in this regard. There will be 100 percent solar panel coverage in these villages, homestays will be set up, and a campaign for 100 percent literacy will be launched. The elders will be motivated to cultivate local millets like Mandua, Jhangora on the vacant land of the village, organise group feasts from time to time in the Panchayat house to encourage the tradition of collective dialogue in the villages and work to stop migration by creating livelihood opportunities in the village itself.

The District Magistrate has been asked to immediately constitute a team and send it to these villages.

Secretary Dipendra Kumar Chaudhary, District Magistrate Mayur Dixit, Sudhir Nautiyal from Pravasi Uttarakhand Prakosht, Dev Raturi, Village Pradhan of Kaimaria Son, Haribhajan Singh Rawat, and officers of Tehri District Administration were present virtually in the meeting.