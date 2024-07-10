CM Dhami inspects land erosion caused by River Gaula in Haldwani

By Our Staff Reporter

Haldwani (Nainital), 9 Jul: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami inspected the land erosion caused by the Gaula river in Haldwani due to flooding, here, today. During the inspection, he directed the Irrigation Department to start channelisation, wire crate and protective works along the Gaula river to prevent soil erosion. He also directed the District Magistrate, Nainital, to make a concrete policy for protective measures to protect the International Stadium in Haldwani from soil erosion.

Dhami assured the officials that financial approval required at the government level for this would be made available soon. The CM further directed the implementing agencies to implement the scheme by giving priority to the evacuation plan so that the construction being done under planned development does not pose any threat to any other geographical and natural structure.

The CM directed that all officers remain on alert mode for 24 hours in order to deal with any possible disaster during the monsoon season. He said that it is the responsibility of the government and the administration to minimise and mitigate the effects of natural disaster. For this, all departments need to regularly monitor drinking water, electricity, road connectivity and other basic facilities in their respective areas. He asserted that as soon as information about heavy rainfall is received in any area, a team should be sent immediately and relief and rescue work carried out at the earliest. He directed the officials to also ensure that relief material and permissible amount of relief fund is given to the affected on the spot for relief and rescue work.

District Magistrate, Nainital, Vandana Singh said that the Irrigation Department has submitted a DPR of Rs 2.60 crores to the government for long-term works to prevent soil erosion along River Gaula, which is at the stage of approval.

On this occasion, MLA Dr Mohan Singh Bisht, Chairman of Agricultural Production and Marketing Board Mandi, Dr Anil Kapoor Dabbu, Senior Superintendent of Police PN Meena and district level officers were also present.