Seminar held on Lord Mahavir’s philosophy at Raj Bhawan

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 9 Jul: An international seminar was organised today at the Raj Bhavan Auditorium, here, on ‘Solution of global problems in Indian Culture and Mahavir Philosophy’. The occasion was the 2550th Nirvana year of Lord Mahavir and the foundation day of Ahimsa Vishwa Bharati Sanstha.

The seminar was inaugurated by Governor Lt General Gurmit Singh (Retd). On the occasion, he also released the introduction booklet of Vishwa Shanti Kendra.

In his address, the Governor said the teachings of Lord Mahavir are more relevant in the present times than any time before. Solutions to many global problems are found in his philosophy of non-violence, anekantvad, and aparigraha. He said that at present the world is facing problems like war and violence, global warming, environmental pollution, diseases and depression. The world is looking for solutions to them. The solution to all these problems lies in Indian culture and the philosophy of Lord Mahavir.

The Governor added, “I am happy that Acharya Lokesh, following the path shown by Lord Mahavir, is constantly making efforts to propagate his teachings and Indian culture all over the world. As part of this, programmes on the 2550th Nirvana year of Lord Mahavir were organised in the Parliaments of Canada and Britain and the Assembly of California in the presence of Acharya Lokesh.”

Jain Acharya Lokesh said that thousands of years ago, Lord Mahavir gave the principle of Shatjivikay which can solve the problems of climate change and environmental imbalance, the root cause of violence can be eliminated through programmes like Peace Education. He said that India’s first World Peace Centre will be based on the principles of Lord Mahavir.

Patanjali’s Acharya Bal Krishna asserted that Indian culture gives the message of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ and ‘Sarve Bhavantu Sukhinah Sarve Santuh Niramaya’ to the whole world. For some, a country can be a market but, for India, the world is a family. Buddhist monk Dipankar Sumedho said that there is a need to adopt the values ​​of non-violence, kindness, compassion, humanity, to bring them into one’s life and implement them. Peace and goodwill in the world are possible only through the teachings of Mahavir.

The programme was conducted by Colonel TP Tyagi and Kenu Agarwal. The vote of thanks was proposed by Tarakeshwar Mishra. Many people including US President’s advisor Ajay Bhutoria, programme coordinator Satish Aggarwal, Prem Prakash Gupta, Vineet Sharma were present on the occasion.