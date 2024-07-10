Journo SMA Kazmi’s mother passes away, CM expresses shock

By Our Staff Reporter
Dehradun, 9 Jul: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has expressed deep grief over the demise of the mother of senior journalist SMA Kazmi. He has prayed to God for peace of the departed soul and patience to the bereaved family. Director General of Information Banshidhar Tiwari has also expressed condolences on the demise of SMA Kazmi’s mother.
It may be recalled that SMA Kazmi is a senior journalist who writes in English has served as the Uttarakhand Bureau chief for Indian Express in Dehradun for several years and later also served as chief of The Tribune’s Dehradun Edition for some years till the paper closed its Dehradun edition.
Kazmi has also served with Indian Express in Chandigarh, Amritsar and J&K apart from Uttarakhand. Now he is a freelance journalist and lives in Dehradun.