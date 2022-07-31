46 ropeway projects will be developed across the state

Tourism Minister chairs review of Tourism Dept

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 29 Jul: Under Parvatmala, 46 ropeway projects will be developed in different districts of the state. Along with this, a service provider has been selected by the Tehri Special Tourism Area Authority (TADA) for the construction of a floating house. A house boat will be constructed on behalf of the institution, which has been given permission. This information was given by the Tourism Minister Satpal Maharaj in a review meeting of the officials of the Tourism Department. He also inquired about the progress of development works.

In a meeting held in the auditorium of Uttarakhand Tourism Development Council (UTDB) on Friday, the Minister took information about 13 development works and directed the officials to expedite development works.

Uttarakhand being a hilly state must remain focused on the importance of ropeways. Keeping this in mind, Minister Maharaj instructed the officers that work should be done to explore the possibility of Fernacooler Rail whereever there is no possibility of construction of ropeway.

At the same time, he also learnt about the progress of the work being done to promote homestays in the context of construction of the floating house.

Tourism Minister said that the master plan of Auli is being prepared to promote Winter Tourism. Giving instructions to the officers, he said that Lata-Lari should be installed as a sign in the toilets of 43 tourist accommodation run by Kumaon Mandal Vikas Nirman.

To develop Trijugi Narayan as a wedding destination, a meeting should be held of the Village Panchayat and Teerth Purohit Samaj with tourism officials.