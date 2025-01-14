5 killed, several injured as bus falls into gorge in Pauri

By Our Staff Reporter

Pauri, 12 Jan: Five passengers died and several others were injured in a mini bus accident in the tehsil area of the district that occurred this afternoon. The mini bus, number-UK12PB-0177, travelling from Pauri bus stand to Srinagar via Kendriya Vidyalaya, fell approximately 100 metres below the road into a gorge. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has expressed shock and sorrow over the tragedy.

According to the reports reaching the district headquarters, here, a rescue operation launched by the district administration was still underway at the time of the filing of this report. It was stated that the driver lost control of the private bus near Satyakhal on the route from Pauri city to Central School, which fell around 100 metres below the road. Police and administration have reached the spot, and the process of rescuing the injured is ongoing.

Initial reports indicate that the bus went out of control near Satyakhal on the route from Pauri city to Central School and fell into a 100 metre deep gorge only stopping after hitting a tree. The bus has been badly damaged due to the impact. It has been confirmed that five people died in the accident, while more than 15 people were injured. The SDRF and local police administration reached the site, and local people were also assisting in rescuing the injured.

Approximately, 18 people were on board the bus. The injured passengers have been taken to District Hospital Pauri for first aid. Those injured seriously have been referred to a higher centre in Srinagar for further treatment.

District Magistrate Dr Ashish Chauhan reached the scene and oversaw the rescue operation. He has also ordered officials of the Transport Department to investigate the causes of the accident.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami expressed deep sorrow over the tragic bus accident. He extended his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families, praying for the departed souls to find peace and for the families to have the strength to endure this loss.

The CM noted that relief and rescue operations are being carried out by the local administration. The injured are receiving treatment at the nearest hospital. Dhami also prayed to Baba Kedar for the speedy recovery of those injured in the accident.