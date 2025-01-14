Giving Back

Life is difficult in the hills of Uttarakhand and those who reside there are strong and resilient people. This provides them with an advantage when facing challenges in other scenarios. Wherever they go, they take with them the qualities of social interdependence and integrity in their approach to life. No matter what domains they function within, their calm and focused approach allows them to make valuable contributions. It is no wonder, therefore, that in the course of a couple of generations, many are in a position now to give back to their home state.

The challenge before the government and people of Uttarakhand is to provide basic amenities in the far reaches of the mountains that most people take for granted. All this has to be done in an environmentally friendly manner so that it can be longer-lasting and practical. Road connectivity, water and electricity supply, schools, hospitals and colleges are all part of this wish list. Much has already been done in this regard, yet much remains.

Now, the effort is to turn the natural advantages of the hills to employment generation by bringing diversity in farming through introduction of high value crops, fruits and vegetables, while promoting the traditional products such as millets. Also, even as pilgrimage is a major revenue generator, tourism needs an innovative boost beyond the traditional walks down the malls of Mussoorie and Nainital. This requires highly skilled human resources, equipment and infrastructure. The homestay concept is catching on but requires greater sophistication of approach.

It must be noted that the first wave of investment in these sectors has already taken place with new generation entrepreneurs from within and outside the state floating many enterprises. People of Uttarakhandi origin from around the world have the opportunity now to become part of this success story. These efforts will benefit greatly from their varied skills and experience. It will also be a great way to reconnect with their roots and traditions.

The investment opportunities are also quite diverse in the state’s plains. The need is to bring a global approach to the manufacturing and services sectors extant here. That would not only make them competitive and affordable but also prepared for the next generational leap. It is expected that the ‘First International Pravasi Uttarakhandi Sammelan’ will address these issues and more to everyone’s satisfaction.