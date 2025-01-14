Fuelling Innovation in the Hills: Growth Story of U’khand’s Startup Ecosystem

By Kanishk Jain

India has made significant strides in promoting innovation, as demonstrated by its rise in the Global Innovation Index (GII) from 81st in 2015 to 39th in 2024. Among this national success, Uttarakhand’s growth journey is especially remarkable. This achievement highlights the government’s continuous focus on initiatives such as Startup India, Digital India, and the Atal Innovation Mission, which together have transformed India into the world’s third-largest startup ecosystem, with over 1.45 lakh DPIIT-recognised startups across more than 50 industries.

The Economic Survey 2024 highlights that over 45% of these startups have emerged from Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities, emphasising that entrepreneurship is no longer confined to metropolitan hubs. Uttarakhand, with its natural beauty, strategic location, and supportive policies, is a shining example of this trend. Moreover, its focus on priority areas such as AYUSH, tourism and hospitality, renewable energy, food processing, and IT-BPO underscores its strategic approach to leveraging local strengths.

The state has taken substantial steps to build a robust startup ecosystem. With over 330 registered startups and 193 DPIIT-recognised ventures, Uttarakhand’s entrepreneurial landscape is growing steadily. Prominent startups like Sunfox Technologies Pvt Ltd, Namakwali and Kiwi Kisan Window have gained national recognition, even securing investments on the renowned TV show Shark Tank India. Other innovative enterprises such as Unscene Innovation, IBANSS, First Bud Organics, and Indi Energy—the latter having won the National Startup Award 2022 for its indigenous sodium-ion batteries—showcase the state’s potential to lead in diverse fields.

Support from academic institutions like IIT Roorkee and IIM Kashipur has been instrumental in nurturing this ecosystem. These institutes not only act as incubators but also provide mentorship and seed funding opportunities, contributing significantly to the success of many startups. With at least 15 recognised incubators, seven nodal agencies, and 219 registered mentors, the state’s infrastructure for supporting startups is commendable. The government’s focus on fostering innovation through initiatives like the Uttarakhand Startup Policy 2018, financial incentives, seed funding, and intellectual property assistance further cements the state’s position as a startup-friendly destination.

The Devbhoomi Udyamita Yojana is another standout initiative aimed at empowering youth, marginalised communities, and differently-abled individuals by providing financial support, training, and capacity-building opportunities.

However, significant hurdles persist. The state faces issues such as inconsistent access to funding, inadequate infrastructure, logistics and connectivity gaps, and limited national and international exposure. Addressing these hurdles is essential for Uttarakhand to fully realise its potential. Despite these challenges, the state’s performance in the States’ Startup Ranking 4th Edition, where it secured a leader position, demonstrates its commitment to improvement.

The Bharat Startup Knowledge Access Registry (BHASKAR) initiative under the Startup India programme has further enhanced collaboration among stakeholders, including startups, investors, mentors, and government bodies. This initiative is crucial for states like Uttarakhand, as it provides a platform for knowledge exchange, driving growth and efficiency.

Uttarakhand’s focus on sustainable and inclusive growth is reflected in initiatives like Deen Dayal Upadhyay Homestay Development Scheme, which supports local entrepreneurship in tourism.

With its scenic landscapes, thriving education hubs, and strong government support, Uttarakhand is poised to become a key player in India’s startup journey. As the state continues to overcome challenges and build on its strengths, it promises to be a beacon of innovation and opportunity in the years to come.

The Confederation of Indian Industry has been instrumental in supporting startups in Uttarakhand by providing a platform to connect with institutions, industries, and the government. This support is extended through the creation of a conducive environment and opportunities to participate in summits and flagship programmes such as AgroTech and the Uttarakhand Global Investor Summit.

CII’s efforts to foster startup growth in India are further exemplified by its Centre of Excellence for Innovation, Entrepreneurship & Start-ups, which serves as a robust platform for strengthening the entrepreneurial ecosystem. Establishing a T-Hub like innovation hub in Uttarakhand, through a collaborative effort between academic institutes, industries, and the government, could further help startups in nurturing their talent and growth, further paving the way for a stronger entrepreneurial ecosystem in the state.

(Kanishk Jain is Chairman, CII Uttarakhand, and Executive Director, Akums Drugs and Pharmaceuticals Ltd)