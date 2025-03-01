57 workers buried as avalanche hits Mana, 32 brought out; rescue efforts continue

CM monitors rescue operation

By Our Staff Reporter

Chamoli, 28 Feb: A major disaster occurred near Mana village, close to Badrinath Dham in Chamoli district, today, when an avalanche struck, burying 57 labourers working for a contractor of the Border Roads Organisation (BRO). By 5 p.m., 32 workers had been rescued safely, while efforts continued to locate and rescue the remaining twenty-five. The incident is believed to have been triggered by heavy snowfall in the region. Local sources report that the rescue operations are being hindered by the continued bad weather and snowfall.

Expressing deep concern, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has prayed for the safety of the trapped labourers. Taking serious note of the development, the CM reached the disaster control room at the Dehradun Secretariat to monitor the rescue operations.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also spoke to Dhami, assuring all possible assistance. Later, in a tweet post, Rajnath Singh confirmed that an avalanche had affected the GREF camp of BRO in the Mana area of Joshimath and stated that local army units were actively engaged in rescue efforts.

The accident occurred this afternoon as the BRO was carrying out road construction work near Mana. Heavy snowfall and harsh weather conditions are posing significant challenges to rescue operations. Despite these difficulties, the Indian Army has deployed its Ibex Brigade, which rescued 32 personnel by 5 a.m. and provided them medical aid. Additional soldiers and equipment are being rushed to the site to expedite the rescue process.

The Indian Army has shared information about the avalanche on its Surya Command IA account, confirming that many workers were trapped under the debris. Meanwhile, IG, Police Headquarters, Nilesh Anand Bharne reported that three to four ambulances had been dispatched, but ongoing snowfall over the past few days has hindered relief teams from reaching the site. IG, Garhwal, Rajiv Swaroop, also corroborated that the avalanche buried several BRO workers and emphasised that efforts are underway to clear the route and safely evacuate everyone.

Chamoli District Magistrate Sandeep Tiwari mentioned difficulties in reaching the site due to continued snowfall, making it impossible for helicopters and other heavy equipment to be deployed. Nevertheless, relief and rescue teams, including personnel from the local administration, police, ITBP, and NDRF, are working tirelessly under extreme conditions to reach the trapped labourers, he claimed.

IG, SDRF, Ridhim Agarwal, confirmed that 57 BRO workers were affected by the avalanche. She shared that a team of SDRF has been dispatched from Joshimath, but road blockages at Lambagad are delaying their arrival. The army is assisting in clearing the route while another SDRF team remains on alert at Sahasradhara helipad, ready for deployment once weather conditions improve. SDRF and the district administration are coordinating closely with BRO and the Army. A drone team has also been prepared for aerial surveillance, though snowfall has temporarily halted its operations.

This incident has brought back memories of the devastating avalanche in Chamoli district in 2021, which had led to flooding and significant loss of life. Authorities claim that they are making efforts to ensure that history does not repeat itself as they race against time to save those still trapped under the debris.