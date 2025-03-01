Blooming Bliss

By Geetanjali Sharma

With wine fermenting well and flowers beginning to bloom, the season to be hopeful is here. Spring – the time of the year when bright hues soothe my eyes and bring along a warm breeze of subtle floral scent. With buds and blossoming leaves, there will be life again. It is the season to revive and flow back into the world of the waterlily, of happiness and of abundance.

Spring reminds me of life in a pond.

With fish and tadpoles swimming in glee

Weeds of sorts grow wild and free

Warmth and light seem to be

A sign of life and love to me

Kids and bunnies play around

Life in the pond smiles as to be found.

Spring comes in like nature’s true saviour. With fresh leaves adorning the branches and insects crawling back from hibernation, the freshness of the season signals us to stay hopeful.

In spring, nature takes centre stage as pots filled with overflowing flowers make it irresistible for anyone to not notice and appreciate them.

The season of new life also brings back memories from my childhood. I look through photo albums as they once were and find myself dancing and hopping around my garden full of flowers.

For some it may be just a season and for others spring means a cheerful time to fulfil all that’s pending with enthusiasm and will. Just like a glorious bridge covered with variegated leaves, light vibrant buds smiling in delight, vines growing and twirling around the edges, the season of Spring is no less than a beautiful walk from a cold morning to a pleasant afternoon. The bridge is the start of new beginnings, sweet scents and better moods.

Catching the sight of a bee

Wandering and wiggling on a bud

As I walk around at the dawn of hour

Life springs to colour with a thud

Sounds of life I hear so calm

They are back well in time

I smell the sweet scent in air

Fresh as a rose hip or pine

Sky is blue, bright with light

I sip my coffee as I see

Season of hope is here for us

Let’s take a leap of faith, like that bee.

In times of uncertainties, let us find hope through the season of spring. When in fear, spring can cure the mind, heart and soul. Nothing is stronger than the power of nature, and spring is here to fix it all.

Bernard Williams once said, “The day the Lord created hope was probably the same day he created Spring.”

(Geetanjali Sharma is an author and communications specialist. She holds a post-graduate degree in international communication from Macquarie University, Australia.)