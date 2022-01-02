75 fruit plants planted at Raj Bhawan

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 1 Jan: Governor Lieutenant General Gurmit Singh (Retd) and First Lady Gurmit Kaur, launched the planting program of 75 fruit plants at Raj Bhawan on the occasion of New Year on Saturday. They planted Arunima variety of Mango. Along with this, on this occasion, Amrapali, Ambika, Mallika of Mango, Apple Barry of plum, L-49, Safeda and Lalit of Guava, Barahmaasi and Kumbhkar of Lemon, Kandhari and Bhagva of Pomegranate were planted. The Governor said that the Amrit Mahotsav of freedom is being celebrated across the country. This is the festival of the country’s freedom. This is the nectar of the ideals, dreams and inspiration of freedom fighters. On the occasion of New Year, 75 fruit plants, planted in Uttarakhand Rajbhawan, will inspire progress, development and prosperity in Uttarakhand. This initiative in Raj Bhawan is aimed to be the nectar of new ideas on the occasion of New Year. It is a resolution to meet new goals. Amrit Mahotsav is festival of selfreliance and confidence in the state of Uttarakhand. It is notable that as per the directions of the Governor the Horticulture Department will plant a new variety of mango in February. On a tree of this species, more than 100 varieties of mangoes will be available. Each branch of this tree will have a different variety of Mango. Secretary, Dr Ranjit Kumar Sinha was also present in the program.