A special bond!

By Our Staff Reporter

Mussoorie, 11 Apr: Filmmaker Yashasvi and IPS Officer Ruchita got engaged on 9th April 2022 at JP Residency Manor, Barlowganj, Mussoorie. Yashasvi is son of advocate Deepak Juyal & former St Joseph’s Academy teacher Alka.

Ruchita is daughter of Mamta & Bhushan Dutt and presently posted as ADC to the Uttarakhand Governor.

The engagement ceremony was attended by the Governor Lt-General Gurmit Singh (Retd) and First Lady Gurmit Kaur in a very close family gathering.

Yashasvi’s brother King of Slow Motion & actor Raghav Juyal’s presence made the occasion more memorable! The media was not allowed to cover the event that happened in tight security.

The Garhwal Post Family wishes the couple and the two families all luck and congratulations!