A Voice Regained: Fault Lines of Healthcare

By SMA Kazmi

It felt nothing short of a miracle. After spending a month in a comatose state, my lungs were ravaged by pneumonia and my body overwhelmed by septic shock. I had been placed on a ventilator, unable to speak or move, sustained only by machines, medication, and the determination of those around me. That I lived to share this account is a testament to the persistence of a few committed doctors, the prayers of loved ones, and, above all, the mercy of the Almighty.

Over the course of nearly three months, I was admitted to three different hospitals in Dehradun. This experience offered a deeply personal window into the functioning of the healthcare system in, both, public and private institutions. I encountered exceptional doctors who approached their work with skill and compassion. At the same time, I faced instances of indifference, mismanagement, and, at times, unethical conduct. I share these reflections not out of bitterness, but with the hope that they may help others navigate similar situations with greater awareness and clarity.

Following the septic shock, I was first admitted to a government medical college hospital. The doctors there worked to stabilise me, performed a tracheostomy, and placed me on a ventilator. However, they lacked access to a chest specialist, which created a significant gap in care. A senior physician, recognising the hospital’s limitations, advised us to seek a second opinion.

My family made the decision to shift me to a prominent private hospital in the city, known for its high-end facilities and reputation for advanced treatment.

At this private hospital, the specialist doctors treated me with care and compassion and drained out the water accumulated in my lungs. Finally, I regained consciousness in the intensive care unit.

The medical equipment and infrastructure were undoubtedly advanced. Unfortunately, the quality of patient care, especially among nursing and support staff, left much to be desired.

Despite being one of the most expensive hospitals, the nurses and the general duty staff were most insensitive and inhuman. Most of the nurses were not responsive as I could not speak and had to call them by knocking on my bed to attract their attention. But it took lot of efforts and time to get their attention and with taunts like “this uncle is troublesome”. Once when I wanted to be relieved, a nurse instead of helping asked me to do the needful in my clothes.

When my wife raised this concern with the ICU incharge, who was otherwise a capable and respectful doctor, the next day I was confronted by three angry nurses led by a male nurse, accusing me of complaining against them.

Post discharge care proved equally disheartening. Despite the hospital’s reputation, we found ourselves lost in a maze of departments and inconsistent follow-up. One specialist declined to communicate via message, dismissing our inquiries even when securing appointments proved difficult. Another kept us waiting for hours during an outpatient visit, only to suggest that we return another day. When my wife explained the hardship of repeated ambulance travel, her concerns were met with cold indifference.

Eventually, a senior public figure was contacted, and only then did the situation begin to shift. A procedure that had earlier seemed delayed and unavailable was suddenly carried out. However, the outcome was inconclusive, and there was no clear advice on next steps. We were told to consult yet another department.

During this period, we also encountered increasing pressure to engage private home care services. These providers were not officially affiliated with the hospital, but their presence within outpatient areas was visible and concerning. Introductions to them were often made indirectly through hospital staff.

One such provider demanded a large upfront payment of over one lakh rupees for equipment, before offering any service. When we declined, the attitude of some hospital staff seemed to change. These individuals, despite lacking official hospital roles, appeared to influence medical decisions and even sat in on consultations. One individual made a serious attempt to provoke conflict by encouraging our private nurse to lodge a police complaint against my son. Fortunately, the nurse refused to be manipulated. Despite filing a written complaint to the hospital’s human resources department, we received no response. Frustrated and exhausted, we sought help elsewhere.

A former journalist colleague, Dr Subhash Gupta, now working as Director-Infrastructure, Graphic Era Group of Institutions, graciously arranged a meeting with Dr Puneet Tyagi, one of the best Pulmonologists in the region, who removed my tracheostomy within 24 hours of admission in the hospital, relieving me of the misery and allowing me to speak again. After four days of observation, I was discharged from hospital. The admission into Graphic Era Hospital and Medical College was a pleasant surprise, with world class standards of hygiene, infrastructure, facilities and expertise, the staff was friendly and cooperative. The team of Dr Puneet Tyagi and Dr Imliwati Aier were professional but humble and humane in their approach in dealing with patients.

At this hospital, the difference in care was remarkable. The staff were attentive and respectful. The doctors were professional, but also humble and empathetic. Cleanliness, organisation, and communication were of a much higher standard. We felt, for the first time in months, that the system was working as it should.

My experience as a patient highlighted the critical role of human dignity in medical care. Advanced machines and modern procedures are only part of the equation. Compassion, communication, and ethical standards are equally vital. Patients are not just cases or billing units. They are individuals, often frightened and vulnerable, relying on the system not only to heal them, but to treat them with respect.

There are many excellent professionals working in India’s healthcare system. I owe my life to some of them. Yet their efforts are often overshadowed by structural flaws, fragmented oversight, and profit-driven practices. I hope this account adds to the growing call for reforms that prioritise patients and elevate the standards of care across both public and private institutions.

(This article reflects the personal experience and opinion of a patient. The intention is to raise awareness about systemic challenges in healthcare and not to target or defame any individual or institution.)