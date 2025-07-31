Veteran Actress Himani Shivpuri gets emotional while bidding farewell to her Dehradun home

Mumbai, July 30 (IANS): Veteran actress Himani Shivpuri took to social media to share an emotional moment as she bid farewell to her maternal home in Dehradun.

Sharing picturesque views of the hills, she posted a video where she reflected on the memories and deep connection she holds with her ‘maayka’. Taking to her Instagram handle, Himani shared a video of herself travelling in a car, capturing her final moments in Dehradun as she bid farewell to her maternal home. The actress captioned the post, “Bye Bye Dehradun! Mayke se jana…Oho…Dukham, jaise Sanskrit main kehte hai.. #himanishivpuri #reels #instagood #instagram.”

In the video, the ‘Hum Aapke Hain Kaun’ actress could be heard saying, “Hi! It’s time to say goodbye to Dehradun. I want you all to enjoy the beautiful view of the hills with me. Just look at how the clouds are hiding behind them. It always feels a little emotional to leave your maternal home. Mom and Dad may not be here, but my brother, sister-in-law, and lots of relatives are. What makes Dehradun special is its fresh air and delicious street food. Bye-bye! Off to Mumbai—back to work now.”

On the work front, the 64-year-old actress is best known for her roles in popular films such as “Hum Aapke Hain Kaun”, “Raja”, “Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge”, “Khamoshi”, “Hero No. 1”, “Biwi No. 1”, “Hum Saath-Saath Hain”, “Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham”, “Main Prem Ki Diwani Hoon”, and “Kuch Kuch Hota Hai”, to name a few. Over the years, Himani has collaborated with several leading film production houses, including Yash Raj Films, Rajshri Productions, and Dharma Productions.

She is currently portraying the role of Katori Amma, also known as Katto Amma, in the popular television series “Happu Ki Ultan Paltan”. A seasoned performer, Himani Shivpuri is widely recognised for her contributions to both Bollywood and Indian television.