Heavy rainfall predicted over next week in U’khand

By Arun Pratap Singh

Dehradun, 30 Jul: Uttarakhand continues to grapple with persistent rainfall. A fresh prediction by Indian Meteorological Department’s State Weather Centre in Dehradun has predicted that Uttarakhand is likely to face another week of a prolonged spell of medium to heavy rains across all districts. The spell is expected to last through the coming week.

It may be recalled that Uttarakhand has been experiencing medium to heavy showers for the past several days. Due to persistent rains, landslides have been reported from several areas of the state including the Kedarnath route which remains blocked due to heavy landslides since yesterday. As per the forecast, the state is likely to witness intermittent rain throughout the week, with possibilities of heavy downpours in several regions, especially the hill districts. Despite the rainfall, residents are still contending with lingering humidity, which has kept the heat index elevated and discomfort levels high.

The Meteorological Department has placed five districts, Dehradun, Bageshwar, Tehri, Pauri, and Nainital, on alert, anticipating spells of heavy rainfall in specific localities. While light to moderate rain is forecast across most other parts of the state over the next few days, isolated areas may experience short but intense showers. This prolonged rain activity comes as part of the monsoon cycle and shows little sign of abating immediately.

Rohit Thapliyal, a scientist at the Uttarakhand Meteorological Centre, has stated that the monsoon rains are expected to persist through both July and August. For the coming week, most districts are forecast to receive light to moderate rainfall, although certain areas may face heavier precipitation. Within the next 24 hours, parts of Dehradun and Bageshwar are predicted to receive significant rainfall, with dark clouds already looming over Dehradun since morning and heavy showers were experienced in the evening. The early days of August are also expected to be impacted, with heavy rain likely in Tehri, Pauri, Dehradun, and Nainital.

In view of the sustained rainfall, an advisory has been issued urging pilgrims and tourists to exercise caution, particularly in the hill districts and along the Char Dham Yatra routes. Sensitive areas prone to landslips and flash floods require extra vigilance. The administration has stressed on the importance of preparedness and restraint during travel and pilgrimage in light of the weather conditions prevailing across the state.