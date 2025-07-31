Centre sanctions Rs 615 crores capital assistance for infrastructure push in U’khand

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 30 Jul: The Central Government has sanctioned Rs 615 crores as special capital assistance to Uttarakhand for the current financial year 2025–26, with an initial instalment of Rs 380.20 crores already disbursed to the state. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has welcomed the announcement and expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, stating that the state government is earnestly working to realise the vision of making this decade a transformative era for Uttarakhand’s development. He reminded that the state is receiving unwavering support from the Centre in its pursuit of growth.

It may be recalled that under the Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment (SASCI) scheme, the Uttarakhand government had submitted a proposal seeking Rs 619.42 crores for 37 targeted projects. It may also be reminded here that the state had actively pursued these proposals before the Union Government, which have now received formal approval through a communiqué issued by the Ministry of Finance.

As per the sanctioned assistance, Rs 218.45 crores has been earmarked for the construction of medical colleges, and Rs 70 crores will be utilised for the Song Dam Drinking Water Project. Additionally, Rs 36.18 crores has been sanctioned for constructing ghats at various locations, developing bypass roads along canals, and improving drainage infrastructure. An allocation of Rs 10 crores has been made for administrative buildings at six police stations and 14 reporting outposts, while another Rs 10 crores will go towards establishing a U-Hub Start-up Place to support entrepreneurial ventures in the state.

Further, an amount of Rs 35 crores has been allotted for water supply and sewerage management projects, and Rs 47.33 crores for electricity transmission line infrastructure. Higher education and technical education facilities will be boosted through Rs 82.74 crores worth of construction projects. Moreover, three integrated transport and workshop schemes have received Rs 25 crores in funding. The state will also benefit from Rs 34.72 crores sanctioned for works related to approach roads at Dakpathar Barrage and Ichari Dam.

A distinct allocation of Rs 45.58 crores has been approved for multi-level parking construction near Tilak Road in Rishikesh, redevelopment works at Arhat Bazaar in Dehradun, and underground cabling for power distribution enhancement.