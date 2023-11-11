Actor Kabir Bedi laments haphazard development in Doon

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 10 Nov: Leading veteran actor from Bollywood, who has also acted in a number of international films, Kabir Bedi has expressed concern over the unplanned and haphazard development of Dehradun city. He said this during an informal chat with Garhwal Post Editor Satish Sharma in Dehradun.

Bedi reminded Satish that he has been a regular visit since the early days of his life to Dehradun and has been highly impressed with the natural beauty of the city and its surroundings. He, however, added that over the past few years, he felt concerned over the unplanned development here and the way the city has been losing its natural charm and beauty.

He felt that the government and the citizens of Doon ought to undertake a special drive and campaign to restore the old glory of the city and take corrective measures towards planned development. He said he was fully confident that Dehradun and Uttarakhand have leading architects and town planners whose help and contribution can be taken to restore the traditional glory and charm of Doon, and draft and implement an appropriate master plan to ensure proper and well-planned development.

Bedi also called upon the team of Garhwal Post to take up this issue in mission mode to make the government and the people realise the importance and the need for restoration of the natural beauty and the need for planned development of Doon.

