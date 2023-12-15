ADB approves loan of USD 200 Million to improve power supply system in U’khand

CM thanks Union Finance Minister for loan approval

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 13 Dec: ADB will provide a loan facility of 200 million dollars to improve the power system of Uttarakhand. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has expressed happiness over the approval of the loan for improving Uttarakhand’s electricity system, its power transmission and development of infrastructure facilities. He has also expressed gratitude to the Union Finance Minister. The Chief Minister said that this will help in ensuring smooth power supply system in the state.

In this regard, the loan MoU was signed by Juhi Mukherjee, Joint Secretary, Economic Department, Ministry of Finance, and Hoyun Jeong, Deputy Resident Mission Director of ADB in India, in New Delhi. Juhi Mukherjee said that this will facilitate in strengthening the infrastructure of the power system of Uttarakhand and development of network capabilities of the power system, renovation of load centres and seamless integration of energy, etc., and will lead to 24 hours electricity supply to the residents of the state.

ADB Deputy Resident Director Hoyun Jeong said that under this scheme, 537 km underground cable network will be laid and funds will also be used for modernisation of power network, capacity development of sub-stations and power distribution process will also be made more effective.