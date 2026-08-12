Additional Divisional Manager inspects under-construction Railway Station in Kotdwar

Garhwal Post Bureau

Kotdwar, 11 Aug: Additional Divisional Railway Manager (Operations) of Moradabad Division, Paritosh Gautam, visited Kotdwar today and inspected the under-construction new railway station. During the visit, he conducted an on-site inspection of various development and construction works underway at the station premises and reviewed their progress.

During the inspection, Paritosh Gautam took detailed information regarding the station building, passenger amenities, platforms, circulating area, and other construction works being carried out on the station premises. He also sought information from the railway officials and representatives of the executing agency regarding the current status of the construction work, quality standards, and the stipulated timeline for completion.

During the visit, Paritosh Gautam also spoke over the phone with Kotdwar MLA Ritu Khanduri Bhushan. During the telephonic conversation, MLA Bhushan sought detailed information regarding the facilities that would be provided to passengers and local residents at Kotdwar railway station.

Bhushan stated that the safety and convenience of passengers should remain the highest priority at the railway station. She directed the officials to ensure adequate CCTV camera coverage, availability of clean drinking water for passengers, and improvement of other essential passenger amenities.

Paritosh Gautam directed the officials to pay special attention to quality standards in all construction and development works at the railway station and ensure that the works are completed within the stipulated timeframe, so that modern and improved facilities can be made available to passengers.

According to officials, the construction work on the new railway station is expected to be completed by October. After completion of the work, preparations for the inauguration of the station will be undertaken. The commissioning of the new railway station is expected to provide passengers in the region with modern and improved amenities and give further impetus to the tourism and economic development of Kotdwar.

On the occasion, Public Relations Officer Maniram Sharma, MLA Representative Kamal Negi, Mahesh Negi, and Rajendra were present.

Also present were Senior Divisional Commercial Manager Mahesh Yadav, Senior Divisional Engineer (Fourth) Karanpreet Singh, Deputy Chief Engineer Rishabh, Station Superintendent, Kotdwar, Manoj Rawat, and Chief Commercial Inspector, Najibabad, Rajendra Kumar Meena, along with other railway officials and staff.