English translation of Narendra Singh Negi’s Garhwali songs by Mukesh Lal released

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 11 Aug: An English translation of Garhwali songs penned by leading folk poet and singer Narendra Singh Negi was released at an event held at Sanskriti Vibhag Auditorium here today. Well known educationist Mukesh Lal has translated the songs in English and the book is titled ‘Bradded Emotions’.

The book was jointly released by chief guest and Language Minister Khajan Das, Narendra Singh Negi, eminent folk singer Dr Pritam Bhartwan, Siddharth Bodh, eminent educationist Dr DR Purohit and translator Mukesh Lal.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, who joined the programme digitally, applauded Lal’s efforts in bringing the book to a wider readership. He said the English translation would have a far-reaching impact in helping people understand Uttarakhand and its rich cultural heritage better, particularly because English today has a much wider audience.

The Chief Minister described Negi not merely as a singer but also as a poet and man of literature who has portrayed the various facets of Uttarakhand through his songs and poetry. He said the book carries considerable heritage value and would help take Negi’s poetry beyond linguistic and geographical barriers, enabling people even outside the country to understand the depth and richness of his literary work.

Khajan Das also appreciated Lal’s effort in bringing out the book and said it had succeeded in conveying the deep emotions and cultural ethos of Uttarakhand through a poetic medium. He said translating Negi’s songs into English would help take the state’s rich folk culture and literary traditions to a much wider audience.

The speakers at the programme shared the view that the book is an important effort to reconnect the younger generation with its Pahadi roots at a time when the younger generation is gradually losing touch with its Uttarakhandi identity. The English translation of Negi’s songs was described as an attempt to preserve and reinterpret the emotional and cultural connect associated with the songs for today’s youth.

The speakers particularly appreciated the translator’s contribution in creating a nostalgic link between the younger generation and the songs that have remained closely associated with the social, cultural and emotional life of Uttarakhand. They said Negi’s songs are not merely musical compositions but also reflect the changing social realities, traditions, aspirations and identity of the people of the hills.

The programme was attended by a large number of eminent personalities associated with the fields of culture, music, literature and education. The event concluded with a vote of thanks by Lal himself.

The book launch event was held under the aegis of Ruskin Bond Foundation.