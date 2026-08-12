Army leads joint rescue effort after flash flood in Malari–Niti

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 11 Aug: A sudden flash flood triggered by heavy upstream rainfall had yesterday swept away a 120‑foot modular bailey bridge over the Tamak stream near Tamak Nala on the Malari – Niti National Highway in Chamoli district. The surge had also carried away vehicles in the vicinity, temporarily cutting off road connectivity to more than a dozen border villages including Malari , Gamshali, Jumma and Niti .

During the incessant rainfall, Havildar Pankaj of 123 Road Construction Company at Suraithota accompanied his Officer Commanding to reconnoitre the bridge and assess the situation. As the flash flood struck, he displayed remarkable courage and presence of mind, guiding civilians and vehicles away from danger and directing approaching traffic to halt at a safe distance. In the process he was swept away by the powerful current and remains missing despite the continued search operation which is still underway.

Indian Army HADR columns, supported by specialised search and rescue teams and medical personnel from Malari and Joshimath, were immediately mobilised under the Ibex Brigade. The Army coordinated closely with the civil administration and other response agencies to launch sustained search operations. Searches continued through the evening of 10 August and resumed at first light on 11 August with reinforced teams and specialised equipment. Operations are being carried out in challenging high‑altitude terrain, strong currents and adverse weather conditions.