CM hears public grievances, orders prompt resolution

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 11 Aug: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami today met people from different parts of the state at the Mukhya Sevak Sadan in the Chief Minister’s residence and listened to their grievances . Citizens from various districts apprised him of issues relating to roads and connectivity, drinking water, electricity, education, health, revenue, irrigation, employment, transfers and local development.

The CM heard each matter individually, sought details of the cases and directed the officials to take necessary action to resolve the issues. He said that direct dialogue between the public and government strengthens democratic functioning, and public hearings provide an opportunity for citizens to place their concerns directly before the administration, paving the way for resolution of pending matters at different levels.

Dhami also directed the officials to act without unnecessary delay in cases where departmental action is possible, and to present matters requiring government -level decisions with due process. He emphasised that the government ’s priority is to ensure that every citizen benefits from good governance and that schemes and policies are meaningful only when their benefits reach the needy in time. He directed that all matters be forwarded to the concerned departments for early action.

The CM observed that the government is working in line with the public expectations and sentiments and is making continuous efforts for the overall development of the state. He urged the officials to resolve public issues with a humane approach while adhering to rules.

On the occasion, Principal Secretary RK Sudhanshu, Secretary Shailesh Bagoli, Garhwal Commissioner Anand Swaroop, IG Garhwal Rajiv Swaroop, Additional Secretary JC Kandpal and other officials from the Chief Minister’s office were also present.