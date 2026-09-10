Administration’s bulldozer razes 4 illegal shops in Mussoorie

By Sunil Sonker

Mussoorie, 7 Sep: The administration took major action against illegal construction in Mussoorie on Monday. Four unauthorised shops built opposite Mussoorie Public School at Jhulaghar were demolished using JCB machines. A joint team comprising the MDDA, Tehsil administration, the Municipality, and the police was present at the site during the operation. The action, carried out amidst the deployment of a substantial police force, caused a stir in the surrounding area for quite some time.

Acting on the instructions of Mussoorie SDM Rahul Anand and led by Tehsildar Upendra Rana, the team arrived at the Rock Stone and Upper Jhulaghar area. Demolition proceedings were carried out regarding unauthorised construction undertaken by Sanjay Mehrotra and Rajiv Mehrotra. According to the administration, the due process of hearing regarding the construction had been completed, and a demolition order was subsequently issued on 17 August 2026. The administration stated that a copy of the demolition order was provided to the parties concerned on 19 August. The order explicitly directed them to remove the unauthorised construction themselves within 15 days. This deadline expired on 2 September, yet the construction was not removed within the stipulated period. Consequently, the administration and the MDDA proceeded with further action.

Officials noted that no effective stay order against the demolition had been obtained. Thus, the four shops were demolished using JCBs on Monday in the presence of the police force. The builder had also filed an appeal against the demolition order before the Commissioner. According to Naib Tehsildar Upendra Rana, this appeal had been dismissed. This cleared the way for the demolition, and the administration proceeded to remove the construction at the site in accordance with the rules. Officials state that the action was not taken abruptly; rather, the party was informed of the order beforehand and given a specific timeframe to remove the structure themselves. The administration took action only after the deadline expired and the appeal was dismissed.

The administration has been maintaining a strict stance regarding the rampant unauthorised construction in Mussoorie, a hill town characterized by its sensitive nature and limited land area. Monday’s operation caused a stir among those involved in illegal construction. This move by the administration is also being viewed as a strong message against construction activities that violate regulations. SDM Rahul Anand clarified that no form of illegal construction would be tolerated in Mussoorie. He noted that several cases related to illegal construction are currently under review by the administration and the development authority. Action will be taken in each case following a proper investigation and the completion of legal formalities in accordance with the rules. The administration maintains that the objective is not to target any specific individual but to ensure compliance with building regulations and approved architectural plans. Officials indicated that similar actions could be taken in the future wherever unauthorised construction is confirmed and legal procedures are concluded. Unauthorised construction has long posed a challenge for the administration in Mussoorie, given the limited land availability, environmental sensitivity, and mounting pressure from tourism.

A substantial police force was present at the site, alongside Naib Tehsildar Upendra Rana, Mussoorie SHO Devendra Chauhan, MDDA Assistant Engineer Anuj Pandey, and Junior Engineer Anurag Nautiyal.