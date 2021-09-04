Adolescent Health Week observed by Dehradun ObGyn Society

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 3 Sep: Dehradun Obstetrics and Gynaecological Society (GODS), under the aegis of Federation of Obstetrics & Gynaecological Societies of India (FOGSI), is celebrating Adolescent Health Week to raise awareness about various health concerns during this age. The Society, in association with Drishti Foundation and Rotary e-Club, organised a health and awareness camp for adolescents at Aasraa Trust, here, in this context.

“The medical camp included screening for anaemia and eye check-ups. More than 120 children were screened for anaemia and eye problems by an efficient team of doctors,” stated Neelu Khanna and Dhruv Juyal – chief coordinators of the programme.

“Adolescence is the phase of life that lays the foundation of an individual’s health. This is the time when the major physical, psychological, mental and behavioural changes take place in human body. It is important that we talk to our children about these changes and make the transition easy,” stated Dr Arti Luthra, President, GODS.

An informative talk session, dedicated to the well-being of adolescents, was arranged by the Society that witnessed active participation of the students at Aasraa Trust. The session, divided into ten informative talks, helped the young curious minds gain insights into various aspects of adolescence – like nutrition, mental health, personal and menstrual hygiene, female body and reproductive system, child sexual abuse, eye care and staying positive.

“Teen years are the most significant ones owing to the transition the body goes from a child to adulthood. The event is aimed at spreading awareness about adolescence and how to make the transition easy,” stated Dr Radhika Raturi, Secretary, GODS.

The programme witnessed participation of Dr Asha Rawal, Dr Annu Dhir, Dr Savita Luthra, Dr Jyoti Sharma, Dr Archana Luthra, Dr Rekha Shrivastava, Dr Suniti Sikund, Dr Gaurav Luthra and Dr Meenal Patil. The programme was also supported by Drishti Eye Institute and Sikund Diagnostics along with Drishti Foundation. Rotary e-Club president Gaurav Sethi and Past President, Rotary, Harinder Singh Juneja shared their views on achieving goals and remaining positive.

Aasraa Trust is an NGO in Dehradun that work towards empowering street and slum children through education, vocational training and various other means.