DFT – U’chal University celebrates National Nutrition Week

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 2 Sep: The Department of Food Technology, School of Applied and Life Sciences, Uttaranchal University, is celebrating ‘National Nutrition Week’ from 1 to 7 September.

This year, the theme for National Nutrition Week 2021 is “Feeding Smart Right from Start”. In this context, a plethora of events such as “The Health Chef”: A cooking competition (Low Calorie/Nutritious/ Healthy Food) a Poster /Slogan competition on the theme ‘Good Food For Healthy India’, a Quiz competition on the theme ‘Good Food’s Ultimate Food & Drink Quiz’, A Food Photography competition on the theme ‘Savory Delights’ and A Guest Lecture on “Feeding Smart Right From Start” have been organised.

The event was inaugurated by Chancellor Jitender Joshi and Vice-Chancellor Prof (Dr) Rajesh Bahuguna with the lighting of the lamp. The inaugural ceremony was witnessed by Prof (Dr) Ajay Singh (Deans-SALS), Dr Bharti Ramola (Chairperson, Cultural and Events Committee), Dr Sukriti Singh (Head, Department of Food Technology), Rajeev Kumar, Yogesh Kr Awasthi, Junaid Aman, Mohd Kamran, Rajat Singh and Arshi Siddiqui along with a large number of students.