Agriculture Minister Joshi reviews crop losses caused by heavy rainfall

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 22 Aug: State Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Minister Ganesh Joshi today held a meeting with officials of the Agriculture and Horticulture Departments at his camp office to review the damage caused to farmers’ crops due to excessive rainfall.

During the meeting, the Minister sought detailed information from the officials about the situation in the affected areas. He directed that farmers’ problems must be resolved on a priority basis. He instructed department officials to conduct regular surveys of crop losses and send daily reports to the Ministry. The Minister emphasised that all necessary paperwork should be completed swiftly as per the Government of India’s norms so that compensation can be provided to farmers without delay, ensuring immediate relief for those affected by the disaster.

The meeting also discussed the possibility of providing additional assistance to farmers from the state government, over and above the compensation fixed under the Government of India’s standards. In this regard, the Agriculture Minister instructed officials to carry out an assessment promptly and prepare a proposal. He reiterated that the state government stands firmly with its farmers and will extend all possible support to them.

Officials informed that due to heavy rainfall in the state, approximately 28 hectares of agricultural land—both irrigated and unirrigated—has been damaged. Similarly, horticultural crops spread over about 4,800 hectares have also been affected. Officials further stated that the extent of this damage exceeds 33 percent, which falls under the eligibility criteria for compensation distribution as per Government of India guidelines.

Present on the occasion were Director General, Agriculture, Ranveer Singh Chauhan, Director, Agriculture, Parmaram, Horticulture Mission official Mahendra Pal, Joint Director Dinesh Kumar, and others.