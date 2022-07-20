AIIMS Director interacts with Speaker Khanduri

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 18 Jul: Professor Dr Meenu Singh, the newly appointed Director of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Rishikesh, paid a courtesy call on Uttarakhand Assembly Speaker Ritu Khanduri Bhushan at her official residence on Sunday. On this occasion, the Speaker congratulated Dr Singh for taking over as AIIMS Director.

During this meeting, Khanduri discussed with Director Singh the health and medical services at AIIMS Rishikesh. The Director informed her about the ‘world class’ facilities, hi-tech machines and specialist doctors present at the Institute. They agreed that it is also necessary to ensure the public gets the benefit of these health facilities.

The Speaker also expressed the hope that Dr Singh would further strengthen the health services and systems of AIIMS Rishikesh.