Harcharan Singh takes over as President of DAV Alumni Association

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 18 Jul: The AGM and Election of DAV (PG) College Alumni Association was held on Sunday.

Vice President DS Mann conducted the programme and welcomed RK Bakshi and Avtar Krishan who were Presidents of the two associations that were formally merged on the occasion. He recounted a brief history of how the whole process took off.

Patron Dr S Farooq, Returning Officer of DAV (PG) College Alumni Association, after the AGM declared Harcharan Singh, unanimously, as the next President of the Association for the years 2022-24. The event was held at Hotel Madhuban.

Addressing the members, he said, “We have to resume social activities which could not be carried out during the last two years due to the Corona pandemic and bring unity and brotherhood amongst all.”

President Harcharan Singh described his vision on social activities and association with the college.

He nominated Dr Daljit Kaur as Vice President, RK Bakshi as Secretary General and VB Arora as Treasurer. He will announce his Executive Members shortly.

On the occasion, Principal of the college Dr KR Jain, who is ex-officio Patron of the Association, also conveyed his best wishes and explained how the association could help in improvement for the future, which would be helpful to the college.

The accounts for the last two years were presented by Dr. Aditya Arya, Treasurer, which were passed by the house unanimously.

PP Dr Himmat Singh proposed the Vote of Thanks.