Alaknanda Ashok elected Jt Secy IOA

By Our Staff Reporter

DEHRADUN, 11 Dec: Alaknanda Ashok, President of Uttarakhand Badminton Associate, has been elected as the Joint Secretary of the Indian Olympic Association (IOA). Alaknanda Ashok and Suman Kaushik were in the fray for the post of Joint Secretary, in which Alaknanda won by 48-2. Alaknanda was nominated by the Badminton Federation of India.

Alaknanda Ashok is currently the President of Uttarakhand State Badminton Associate. She has also been the Vice President and Joint Secretary of the Badminton Association of India. She is a 4-time Asian Rafting Champion and a Bronze Medalist in Kayaking at the National level and has represented the Indian team in the Masters Badminton Championships twice. Kuhu Garg, daughter of Alaknanda Ashok, is an international badminton player, who has represented India in the World Championships and won 13 medals in international events.

Alaknanda thanked Uttarakhand State Badminton Associate and Badminton Association of India after being elected Joint Secretary of the Indian Olympic Association. It is worth mentioning that the role of both the joint secretaries will be important due to the abolition of the post of Secretary General in the Indian Olympic Association.

It may be recalled that Alaknanda is wife of DG Police, Uttarakhand, Ashok Kumar and Deputy Vice-Chairperson of Civil Services Officers’ Wives Association.

Pics: Kriti Sharma