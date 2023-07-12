‘Alternative arrangements will be made till permanent appointment of teachers’

Book banks will be established in schools and colleges: Dr Dhan Singh Rawat

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 11 July: Under the chairmanship of School Education Minister Dr Dhan Singh Rawat, a meeting of higher education and school education department officials was held in the secretariat auditorium, on Tuesday, in which Chief Secretary SS Sandhu was also present.

In view of the uneven geographical conditions of the state, it was decided to set up book banks in all government schools to make books available before the academic session.

Dr Rawat said that there are often complaints about the non-availability of textbooks in schools in far-flung areas, in view of which a book bank of textbooks from classes 1st to 12th has been set up in all schools for next year. This will be done so that the students can take their textbooks from the book bank established in the schools as soon as the new session starts. Instructions were also given to the departmental officers to contact NCERT Delhi and enter into an agreement for the timely publication of textbooks.

Education Minister said that there are hundreds of posts of various subjects are vacant in government schools, colleges and colleges of the state, due to which there is disturbance in the education of students. Till these posts are filled by direct recruitment, it has been decided to deploy teachers based on alternative arrangements . Its proposal will be brought up in the cabinet meeting soon. He said that there are hundreds of such schools in different districts of the state whose buildings need repair. It has also been decided to provide funds from the disaster head for repairs to such schools so that these school buildings can be repaired under the supervision of the District Education Committee.

Chief Secretary Sandhu, Secretary Higher Education and Personnel Shailesh Bagoli, Secretary Justice Narendra Dutt, Secretary School Education Ravinath Raman, Director General School Education Banshidhar Tiwari, Additional Secretary Yogendra Yadav, Prashant Arya, Additional Secretary Finance Ganga Prasad, Amita Joshi and other departmental officers were present.