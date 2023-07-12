‘Ninaad 2023’ registered presence of Sudhir Pandey, Amit Joshi, Chandan Bisht on last day

By Our Staff Reporter
Dehradun, 11 July: On the concluding day of ‘Ninaad 2023‘, on Monday, the Cinema section witnessed noted Theatre ,TV & Cine Actor Sudhir Pandey share his experience of his journey of acting in conversation with Shalini Shah. Pandey is native of Uttarakhand and son of an iconic voice DN Pandey.
The promising software engineer cum writer director Amit Joshi known for his writing in films like Trapped, Panga, Bubbly Bouncer & India Lockdown, shared his bent towards writing films talking about technology. Come December & we will see his first AI based directorial venture with Shahid Kapoor & Kriti Sanon which he co- directed with Aradhana Shah. The session was moderated by Actor & RJ Navneet Gairola.
Noted actor & Alumnus of NSD Chandan Bisht known for his brilliant acting in Critically Acclaimed Fires in the Mountains (SonyLIV) & Trial by Fire (Netflix) showed his love for the mountains & his concern for uplifting the Cinema of Uttarakhand.
The session also gave a platform to young upcoming filmmakers of Uttarakhand viz Pankaj Raikuni (mini series Primary, & Arranged) & Abhay Dalakoti (series FreeTicket on Hotstar) to share their experience of filmmaking and making it big in the industry.
The film sessions on the concluding day were moderated by Actor & RJ Navneet Gairola. Gairola was last seen in The Kashmir Files.
Rajesh Shah, his wife Shalini, from Nainital organised ‘Ninaad 2023‘ in association with Ministry of Culture on the occasion of inauguration of Himalayan Cultural Centre in Doon.