Always willing to help pensioners: DGP Kumar

Annual Conference of Police Pensioners & Retd PPS officers held

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 8 Nov: The Provincial Conference of Police Pensioners’ Welfare Committee, Uttarakhand, and the Fifth Annual Convention of PPS Retired Officers’ Welfare Association was organised on Wednesday in the auditorium of the Police Lines, here.

Director General of Police Ashok Kumar was the Chief Guest on the occasion.

On his arrival, DGP Kumar was given a warm welcome and was honoured by the office bearers of the Pensioners’ Welfare Committee and PPS Retired Officers’ Welfare Association.

Speaking on the occasion, Kumar observed that he has been always ready to solve any problems related to pensioners from the Police Department whenever brought to his notice. He reminded that a room has been allotted in the newly constructed Patel Bhavan near Inspector General of Police Garhwal Office, Dehradun, for the pensioners. Kumar added that he has never shied from taking up any issue with the government. On this occasion, he also released an annual souvenir, titled ‘Satmukh’, along with DP Juyal, retired DSP. In the programme, after the resignation of former Chairman JS Pandey from the post of Chairman, Pushpak Jyoti, former Inspector General of Police, was unanimously elected unopposed as the Chairman of Uttarakhand Pensioners’ Welfare Committee. His name was proposed by Mukesh Punetha.

Addressing the gathering, General Secretary of the Committee, Jagdish Chandra Arya observed that the committee has been allotted a room on the first floor of the newly constructed Patel Bhawan by the Director General of Police from January 2023. By organising the retired members, their number has increased to 859, out of which identity cards of 666 have been issued. Identity cards have also been made for 25 retired employees of Uttar Pradesh. A request has been submitted to the Director General of Police with the hope that the retired employees who are old and infirm will get the daily goods and vehicles as per their requirement. He also added that a proposal for allotment of a plot in which a transit hostel and office could be built for the welfare of retired members is under consideration at the government level.

In his address, Shridhar Badola, General Secretary of the PPS Organisation, said that the committee is working for the retired and serving people. Like the Army, action has been taken to provide a cap to the retired officers. AYUSH hospitals have also been included in the Golden Card. He added that with the efforts of BBD Juyal, a medical camp was organised in the police lines and Tara Dutt Tripathi, who is 94 years old and disabled, was provided assistance of Rs 20,000, and the family of Sub Inspector Pradeep Rawat, who died in the Peepal Koti accident, was given Rs 1 crore as compensation.

Newly elected Chairman Pushpak Jyoti in his address said that there is a prevalent practice in the Army that, if a member is appointed for the treatment of an unwell member, a lower rank officer is appointed to serve him adding that he, too, would suggest that a similar arrangement be made in case of the Police Department too. Arrangements should be made so that a Home Guard can be made available to serve the unwell and helpless retired members.