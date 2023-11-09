S&T Outreach Prog & Exposure Visit, ‘Gyanotkarsh’, inaugurated at UCOST 

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 8 Nov: Uttarakhand State Council for Science and Technology (UCOST) and the State Higher Education Department has initiated a Science and Technology Outreach Programme and Exposure Visit, named Gyanotkarsh. Since Uttarakhand has a large number of research institutions of National and International repute located in Dehradun, students from far-flung areas do not get the opportunity to explore science through these institutions and do not get the opportunity to explore the recent advancements in different streams of science. Also, faculty in remote areas do not get access to reputed journals, research papers, and chance to network with these research institutes. In this regard, the Council is conducting Gyanotkarsh (exposure visits to various Research Institutes located in Dehradun) for the Science Graduate/Postgraduate Students and Faculty of various district of Uttarakhand from 6 to 9 November. Dr Poonam Gupta, Emeritus Scientist, UCOST, delivered the inaugural address and talked about the programme and its importance.

Dr AS Uniyal, Joint Director, Department of Higher Education, was the Chief Guest at the event. He talked about the importance of practical knowledge and skill development activities. Prof Durgesh Pant, Director General, UCOST, said that this outreach would serve as a connecting link between industries, research institutes and academic institutions. Dr DP Uniyal, Joint Director, UCOST, delivered a detailed presentation on Research Proposals, Papers, Dissertations, Thesis writing and IPR issues. Dr Aparna Sharma, Senior Scientific Officer, UCOST, proposed the vote of thanks. The event was coordinated by Kanchan Dobhal, Scientific Officer, UCOST.

Students and faculty members from Govt Degree Colleges of Chandrabadni, Agroda, Tathyud, of Tehri Garhwal, Rikhnikhal, Pauri Garhwal, Dehradun and Champawat participated in this event. The staff of UCOST Regional Science Centre and students and researchers from different colleges were present at this programme.

The inaugural session was followed by the exposure visits of the students to Oil and Natural Gas Corporation, Dehradun, which was coordinated by Dr DP Uniyal, Dr Poonam Gupta, Er Jitendra Kumar and Vikas Nautiyal, UCOST. As a part of this programme, the Council is organising the visit of these students to various scientific institutes of national importance situated in Dehradun, such as Forest Research Institute, CSIR-IIP, ICAR-IISWC, WIHG, ONGC, IIRS-ISRO. Besides this, experts will deliver lectures on various topics including Research and Development, IPR, Space Science, Agriculture and Forestry, etc. This outreach programme will help students in shaping their careers.