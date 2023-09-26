Amit Shah to inaugurate All India Police Science Congress in Doon on 7 Oct

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 25 Sep: The 49th All India Police Science Congress (AIPSC) will be organised by the Uttarakhand Police in the Forest Research Institute (FRI) campus here on 7 and 8 October. The AIPSC is being organised under the aegis of Bureau of Police Development and Research (BPR&D), an organisation of the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India, on the theme of ‘Policing in Amrit Kaal’.

The initiative has been taken by Director General of Police Ashok Kumar. Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be the Chief Guest on this occasion. This is being organised in Uttarakhand after a long gap of 12 years and Kumar has expressed happiness at hosting the event.

It may be recalled that, earlier, the 41st AIPSC was organised in Uttarakhand from 21 to 23 June in the year 2011 also at the same venue, the Forest Research Institute, Dehradun.

The inauguration of the 49th All India Police Science Congress will be held in the forenoon of 7 October (Saturday), 2023, in the Convocation Hall of the Forest Research Institute. On this occasion, Home Minister of the Government of India, Amit Shah has given his consent to be the Chief Guest, while Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami will be the special guest. Top police officers, educationists, researchers, lawyers, science experts and other stakeholders from across the country will participate in this programme. They will also present their views during the conference.

The closing ceremony will be held on 8 October 2023 (Sunday) at 4 p.m. at the Indian Council of Forestry Research and Education (ICFRE) Auditorium in FRI Compus and, on this occasion, Governor Lt General Gurmit Singh (Retd) will be the Chief Guest.

It may be recalled that AIPSC was first organised by BPR&D in 1960 in Bihar. Since then, it has been organised 48 times in different states. BPR&D decides the theme and the topic of focus in each AIPSC in consultation with various state police forces and central police organisations. Papers are invited on the topics finalised. This programme focuses on discussion and suggestions for policy making.

DGP Kumar emphasised that the All India Police Science Congress is a creative platform. Its objective is to develop a new perspective on various issues of contemporary interest to the police while encouraging new thinking and coordination. Apart from this, police officers, social scientists, forensic scientists, technical experts and subject matter experts also mull on effective solutions to today’s important police challenges.

The last All India Police Science Congress was organised in Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) from April 22 to 23, 2022. For the 49th All India Police Science Congress (AIPSC), an organising committee has been formed under the chairmanship of DGP Ashok Kumar, who is supervising all the preparations. DIG Barinderjit Singh (Training) has been nominated as the organising secretary. Other members of the Organising Committee are ADG (PAC) PVK Prasad, ADG (Information and Security) Abhinav Kumar, ADG (Admin) Amit Sinha, ADG (Police Telecommunication) V Murugesan, ADG Crime and Law and Order, AP Anshuman, IG (Hqrs) Vimmi Sachdeva, IG Mukhtar Mohsin, IG Karan Singh Nagnyal, IG NS Napalchyal, IG Senthil Abudei Krishna Raj S, DIG Yogendra Singh Rawat, DIG Nivedita Kukreti, DIG P Renuka Devi and DIG Daleep Singh Kunwar. According to the Police Headquarters, a technical exhibition will also be organised during the 49th All India Police Science Congress, where latest equipment for better policing will be displayed. Students from various schools and colleges of Dehradun will also be invited to see the exhibition.