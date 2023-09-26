PWD directed to make roads pothole free by 30 Nov

ACS Radha Raturi reviews implementation of CM’s announcements

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 25 Sep: Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) Radha Raturi today held a review meeting on the progress of projects and works announced by the Chief Minister. During the meeting, she gave strict instructions to the Public Works Department (PWD) to make all the roads in its charge pothole free by 30 November. Raturi also directed the Urban Development Department to set up an effective system for plastic and garbage disposal in urban areas as soon as possible. Along with this, the Additional Chief Secretary also made it clear to the officials concerned that the CM’s announcements needed to be implemented at the earliest, so a time limit should be set up from the ground level for their completion. She directed that the CM’s announcements be given top priority by the departments concerned.

Raturi was reviewing the progress of the development works announced by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami in various assembly constituencies. While reviewing the progress of the projects concerning the PWD, Urban Development, Housing and Industrial Development Department at the Secretariat, today, she directed the officials to ensure that regular monitoring is done at the level of departmental secretary to ensure timely completion of the projects and the announcements.

It may be recalled that a large number of roads across the state are reported to have potholes as a result of excessive rainfall during the monsoon period. She also instructed the officials of the departments that prompt action be ensured as prioritised by the MLAs in their respective assembly constituencies.

In the meeting, officials of the PWD, Urban Development, Housing and Industrial Development Department briefed the ACS about the progress of work on the Chief Minister’s announcements. The Additional Chief Secretary said that in case of any problem in any work due to some reason, then information should be immediately given to the higher level. It should be ensured that there is no unnecessary delay in the works.

Additional Secretary, PWD, Vineet Kumar and other departmental officers were present at the meeting.