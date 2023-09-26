Doon origin Lord Bilimoria hosts CM Dhami at UK Parliament

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

LONDON, 26 Sep: Lord Karan Bilimoria hosted the Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, Pushkar Singh Dhami, at the UK Parliament. Dhami was shown around the palace of Westminster including the House of Commons and the House of Lords by Lord Bilimoria, who has been an independent crossbench member of the Lords for over 17 years. It was a matter of great pride for Lord Bilimoria to host the CM, who is the youngest Chief Minister of Uttarakhand and one of the youngest in India. Lord Bilimoria’s late father LtGeneral FN Bilimoria lived in Doon, and his brother Nadir and mother Yasmin live there even today.

At a meeting hosted by Lord Bilimoria in the House of Lords with the Chief Minister and his team, there was a detailed discussion on investment opportunities in the state of Uttarakhand during which Prashant Jhawar, Chairman of Usha Breco Limited, announced Rs 1000 crore investment for the development of passenger ropeways and mobility solutions in the state of Uttarakhand, which is a significant UK-India bilateral investment at a time when the UK India FTA is in its final stages and hopefully to be completed and signed soon.