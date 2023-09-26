“Eco-friendly tourism will gain momentum in U’khand”

MoU worth Rs 2,000 cr signed with Poma Group in CM Dhami’s presence in London

By Our Staff Reporter

LONDON, 26 Sep: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami participated in a meeting organised here, today, in the context of the proposed Global Investors’ Summit to be held in Uttarakhand in December.

On the occasion, the Chief Minister met representatives of many leading industrial houses and discussed in detail the possibilities of investment in Uttarakhand. An MoU worth Rs 2,000 crore was signed with the Poma Group in his presence.

Secretary, Industries, Vinay Shankar Pandey signed the MoU on behalf of the state government. The CM also invited all the investors to come to Uttarakhand for the Global Investors’ Summit.

The Chief Minister emphasised that, considering the geographical conditions of the state, there is immense potential for investment in the field of eco-friendly tourism.

The Poma Group is a leader in ropeway manufacturing worldwide. The group has long experience of working in Uttarakhand. It has provided technical support for the Auli Ropeway in Chamoli district. Apart from this, Poma Ropeway is also providing technical support for the Dehradun-Mussoorie Ropeway and Yamunotri Ropeway projects.

The Group has expressed its desire to provided technical support for the ropeways and Centres of Excellence in many other religious and tourist places, including Haridwar.

Pushkar Singh Dhami said that the focus of the state government is not only on tourism but also the ecology and the economy. He said that the state government is looking for avenues for investment in which there is a balance between development and the environment. On the one hand, options like ropeways will provide convenience to the tourists in Uttarakhand while, on the other hand, these will prove to be better from the environmental point of view while increasing the livelihood opportunities of the local people.

London is a big centre of the services sector

While addressing the investors, Chief Minister Dhami said that London is also a big centre of the services sector hence investors in the fields of tourism, IT and healthcare are working here. Since Uttarakhand is a mountainous state, the agricultural climate here is also different from other states. There is a special demand in the present for organic products from all the countries including Europe. He said that, through the summit, Uttarakhand’s products can be delivered to foreign countries more effectively. The government’s aim is that investors from all over the world should come to Uttarakhand so that industrial activities here can get greater momentum.

Possibilities of pharma and medical technology in Uttarakhand

Britain is established as a global centre in the field of innovation and technology. The availability of skilled manpower provides impetus to this sector. Uttarakhand has also been successful in making its mark in India in the field of innovation and technology. Britain is a leader in the field of healthcare and life sciences. It gives preference to investment in biotech, pharmaceuticals and medical technology. Uttarakhand is also reputed as the pharma hub of India. There are 3 pharma clusters in the state, in which more than 300 industries are functioning. The real estate market offers diverse opportunities ranging from residential development to commercial infrastructure. Cities like London and Manchester are good examples of this. There are immense possibilities for this in Uttarakhand also. The CM pointed out that the government is working on the concept of establishing two new cities in the state. Global investors from Britain and other countries could also invest in Uttarakhand so that the pace of industrial development in the state could increase. With the increase in investment in the state, the economy would become stronger and employment opportunities created.

On this occasion, Secretary to Chief Minister Dr R. Meenakshi Sundaram, Director General, Industries, Rohit Meena along with other members of the delegation and investors were present.