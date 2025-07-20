Amit Shah to launch Rs 1 lakh Cr ‘Investment Grounding Ceremony’ in Rudrapur today

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 18 Jul: In a major milestone step for Uttarakhand, the state government is set to host the ‘Uttarakhand Nivesh Utsav’ in Rudrapur tomorrow. Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be the Chief Guest at the grounding ceremony. This occasion is a commemoration of the successful grounding of over Rs 1 lakh crores worth of investment proposals received during the Global Investor Summit held in Dehradun in December 2023. This milestone achievement is being showcased to the public for the very first time at the national level.

The grounding ceremony, scheduled to commence at 12 noon at the Sports Stadium in Rudrapur, will be presided over by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and is expected to witness participation of key dignitaries and industry representatives from diverse sectors who have recently established units across the state.

The officials claim that the state government aims to further solidify Uttarakhand’s reputation as a prime investment destination by cultivating an encouraging ecosystem for investors and catalysing economic momentum and generating substantial employment opportunities.

During the Dehradun summit in December last year, 1,779 Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) were inked, promising a cumulative investment of Rs 3,57,693 crores and the potential creation of approximately 81,327 jobs. The government claims that, of these, projects worth Rs 1 lakh crore have already reached the grounding stage. The officials have shared the sector wise figures of the grounded investment projects. According to them, the energy sector has managed to secure an investment to the tune of Rs 40,341 crores grounded from 157 MoUs, out of an initial commitment of Rs 1,03,459 crores, with an estimated employment generation of 8,472. The industrial sector has achieved grounding of Rs 34,086 crores from 658 MoUs, out of Rs 78,448 crores pledged during the investors summit, with prospects of 44,663 jobs. In the housing sector, investment worth Rs 10,055 crores has been grounded from 125 MoUs, against an overall commitment of Rs 41,947 crore, offering employment to around 5,172 individuals. The tourism sector’s share is projects worth Rs 8,635 crores in grounded investments from 437 MoUs, out of Rs 47,646 crores pledged, likely to create 4,694 jobs. The higher education sector has secured Rs 5,116 crores from 28 MoUs, out of Rs 6,675 crores in total pledges, expected to yield 4,428 jobs. Other sectors have collectively grounded Rs 3,292 crore through 374 MoUs, from a commitment of Rs 79,518 crores, indicating an employment potential of 13,898.

Commenting on the progress in the grounding of the projects, DM Dhami stressed that the investment agreements forged with industrial conglomerates during the summit are swiftly transforming into tangible ventures, thus opening avenues for new jobs in Uttarakhand. He reiterated the state’s unwavering commitment to facilitating industrial establishment through comprehensive support and expressed confidence that Uttarakhand has now emerged as a highly preferred investment hub, owing to its robust infrastructure, favourable policies, and naturally serene environment.