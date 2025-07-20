All ready for Investment Grounding Ceremony in Rudrapur, security tightened

Garhwal Post Bureau

Rudrapur, 18 Jul: All is ready in Rudrapur for the Investment Grounding Ceremony to be held tomorrow. Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to attend the function as Chief Guest. In view of the Union Home’s Minister’s visit to the town, security has been tightened in the city. Prominent figures from India’s leading industrial houses are expected to join Home Minister Amit Shah and CM Pushkar Singh Dhami at the Manoj Sarkar Stadium, where arrangements are almost complete. The local administration is leaving no stone unturned in ensuring a smooth visit for the Union Home Minister, who will also visit the industrial exhibition at the stadium. Security forces from various parts of Uttarakhand have already assembled in Rudrapur ahead of the event. Earlier today, Additional Director General of Police (ADG) AP Anshuman held a comprehensive briefing for the deployed police personnel at Shivalik Hall within the Manoj Sarkar Sports Stadium. On the occasion, he exhorted the officers to carry out their duties with utmost diligence, warning that any lapses in security would be dealt with firmly.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Udham Singh Nagar, Manikant Mishra told media that sufficient personnel have been stationed at the venue, supported by robust security protocols.

District In-charge Minister Ganesh Joshi also joined the inspection and convened a review meeting to oversee and assess the preparatory measures. In view of the Union Minister’s arrival, Chief Secretary Anand Bardhan conducted a follow-up inspection of the site and issued key directions to officials to ensure flawless execution.