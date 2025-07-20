Haridwar braces for second phase of Kanwar Yatra as devotee count crosses 1.57 crore

By ARUN PRATAP SINGH

Garhwal Post Bureau

Haridwar, 18 Jul: Haridwar has entered the second and most crucial phase of the Kanwar Yatra, with an overwhelming influx of over 1.57 crore pilgrims already, who have collected sacred Ganga water and commenced their onward journeys. This second phase presents heightened challenges for the district administration, as District Magistrate Mayur Dixit shared details of the enhanced preparations during an informal media interaction today. He stated that the second phase traditionally sees a steeper rise in devotees than the first, and in anticipation, all arrangements have been doubled from last year. Public conveniences have been scaled up to ensure that the Kanwariyas do not face hardship during their spiritual journey.

The DM also claimed that the waste management protocols have seen significant improvements, with waste near Har Ki Pauri being cleared at six-hour intervals. Drone surveillance and CCTV monitoring are being employed across the mela zone to maintain round-the-clock oversight. Dixit observed that the influx began early this year with about 5 lakh daily pilgrims, a number that has now surged to between 35 and 40 lakh per day. With the current figures already exceeding 1.57 crore, the daily turnout is expected to climb further in the coming days. He claimed that the last year’s record of 4.5 crore Kanwariyas is likely to be eclipsed soon, and this count may surpass 7 crore this year. Dixit also noted that the ‘Dak Kanwar’ contingent typically surges towards the end, causing traffic bottlenecks, and hence, diversion strategies have been worked out jointly with the Haridwar Police.

Reflecting on the first phase, Dixit shared that the administration has applied key learnings to further refine operations during the second phase. The city is currently adorned with devotees, and the government, administration, and police are fully engaged in serving the spiritual visitors. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami was also seen welcoming Kanwariyas personally, yesterday. Flowers are being showered from helicopters to honour their devotion.

At the same time, however, the sanctity of the occasion has been marred by incidents involving unruly behaviour by some pilgrims, causing distress to local residents, traders, and enforcement authorities. A recent meeting between Haridwar’s traders and the police resulted in demands for stronger action against misbehaving Kanwariyas, with the traders warning that persisting disturbances may force them to shut shop during the Yatra period. Not only this, the Uttarakhand High Court has also sought a response from the Director General of Police regarding these incidents. With the Kanwar Mela having commenced on 11 July, numerous cases of disorderly conduct have been reported, although the police have responded swiftly and taken appropriate action.

Nevertheless, the recurrence of such incidents is proving to be a challenge for maintaining peace and order. Just last Sunday, an altercation occurred near Singhdwar involving a group of Kanwariyas and a local woman. A female member of the group reportedly assaulted the woman, followed by further misbehaviour from some male pilgrims. A video of the incident surfaced, prompting the police to register a case at the Kankhal police station, though the accused individuals remain unidentified. As the crowd continues to swell, the burden on the authorities is increasing, making the second phase of the Yatra a test of administrative endurance and coordination.