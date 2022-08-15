Amrit Mahotsav offerings from The Savoy

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Mussoorie, 13 Aug: Welcomhotel by ITC Hotels The Savoy, Mussoorie, joins the nation in celebrating the country’s glorious history and culture on the occasion of 75th year of Independence. Inspired and motivated by the Government of India’s initiative of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, the hotel is providing enriching experiences and exciting activities in its premises for guests and employees from 13 to 15 August 2022.

Guests can indulge in the best of local Garhwali Cuisine with an array of multicuisine offerings at the Grand Dining Room at just Rs 1947 plus taxes for the celebration dinner on 13 August, Independence Day eve special buffet dinner on 14 August and Independence Day Carnival themed lunch experience at Rs 1508 plus taxes on 15 August.

During these three days of extravaganza celebration, guests can also enjoy an array of activities including Kite Flying and much more. So, they can celebrate the 75th Independence Day at the Historical Welcomhotel The Savoy Mussoorie.