SRHU holds ‘Prabhat Pheri’ to commemorate ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 13 Aug: A five-kilometre long ‘Prabhat Pheri’ was organised by the students and staff of Swami Rama University to sensitise the public about the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign and commemorate the ‘Amrit Mahotsav of Azadi.’

Participants, proudly holding the national flag of India, raised slogans like ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’ and ‘Vande Mataram’. The staff and students of the University played a vital role in organising the ‘Prabhat Pheri’. They sent out a strong message to individuals and organisations to hoist the Tricolour at their homes from 13 to 15 August.

Hundreds of students from various colleges of SRHU chanted patriotic slogans. Expressing his views on the occasion, Dr Vijay Dhasmana, Vice Chancellor, SRHU, said that the ‘Amrit Mahotsav of Azadi’ reflects the socio-cultural, political and economic identity of India, which is dear to all Indians. Everyone should celebrate this festival with full joy and fervour.

Dr Dhasmana further stated that various programmes are being organised in the university relating to this festival.

The ‘Prabhat Pheri’ was a successful event. Hundreds of students from various colleges of the university including Medical, Nursing, Paramedical, Management, Engineering, Yoga Science, Bio Sciences and Vocational Studies participated most enthusiastically. The ‘Prabhat Pheri’ commenced from and culminated at the Tubewell Chowk of the University. Dozens of patriots who made the supreme sacrifice for the country were remembered on the occasion. After the culmination of the pheri, students and staff divided themselves into three groups and reached out to various neighbouring areas raising slogans of patriotism.

Present on the occasion were Vice Chancellor Dr Vijendra Chauhan, Dr Sunil Saini, Dr Vineet Mahrotra, apart from others.