Another Stampede

Having worked hard to manage the Char Dham and Kanwad Yatras, Uttarakhand’s police and administration suffered a setback with the Mansa Devi stampede in Haridwar that led to the deaths of six devotees and injuries to many. It is believed to have been triggered by rumours of a high voltage wire having fallen in the vicinity. There is no doubt that such incidents occur because of the presence of large crowds, which become unmanageable for several reasons. This is the latest in a series of such crowd crushes that have taken place in various parts of India over the past few months.

The usual response nowadays is to cast the blame on somebody – either those who invited the crowd – such as a religious leader, film star, politician or cricket star; or, in cases where there are traditional reasons for such gatherings as in the Yatras, Kumbhs or other religious events, those entrusted with the management – the local authorities and police. It is felt that blaming somebody acts as a catharsis and some kind of justice is done to the victims. Popular perception is reflected in the way instant judgement is passed even as the news is ‘breaking’ on TV channels and social media. Depending on whose government it is in the particular state, the issue is quickly politicised and allegations made accordingly. Thus far, though, the people have not seen any comprehensive study emerging of this phenomenon, which threatens to acquire even greater proportions in the days to come.

It must be understood that, with the emergence of a working class that is acquiring greater disposable income by the day, the footprint of traditional pilgrimages and other gatherings is getting substantially larger. While, in the old days, the yatras were done mostly on foot and in difficult circumstances, motorcycles and small trucks have become the preferred mode of transportation today. The space taken is far greater, the numbers are much larger, while the accommodative space remains the same. This challenge needs to be addressed at several levels – the development of ‘corridors’ in Varanasi and Ayodhya is one such that addresses the infrastructure challenge. Patterns of crowd behaviour need to be studied at specific sites so that they can be managed with the least amount of effort. There are many other such interventions available but, most importantly, people need to be made to understand the need for disciplined behaviour in everyday life, so that in times of crisis, the public response is the required one. Everybody must take the blame if improvements are to be made.