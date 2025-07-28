When the going gets tough…!

By Vimal Kapoor

The drama unfolded late on a Wednesday evening during the gripping fourth Test match between India and England. Rishabh Pant, known for his fearless approach and audacious stroke play, was at the crease. Facing a full-length delivery from England’s Chris Woakes, Pant attempted a defensive shot, but the ball struck him flush on the toe. The immediate expression of agony on his face told the story — this was no ordinary injury. The pain was visible as he grimaced and struggled to stay upright. Unable to put any weight on his injured foot, Pant was assisted off the field on a mini ambulance. The atmosphere in the stadium was tense, with fans holding their breath, anxious about the severity of the injury.

Medical tests at the hospital confirmed a fracture in his metatarsal bone. Doctors declared that he would be sidelined for at least two months, a major blow not just to India’s chances in the match, but also to their upcoming campaigns. For any cricketer, such an injury would signal the end of participation in the current match. But Rishabh Pant, known for his resilience and fighting spirit, had other plans.

The very next day, when Shardul Thakur’s wicket fell, there was a collective gasp around the stadium. To everyone’s amazement, Rishabh Pant appeared at the top of the dressing room stairs, hobbling slowly but purposefully towards the pitch. At just 34 runs into his innings, most expected him to be done. Instead, he returned like a modern-day gladiator, limping but determined. The crowd fell into a hushed silence at first, processing what they were witnessing. Then, in unison, they rose to their feet to salute this incredible show of grit and courage.

Despite being visibly limited in his movement, Pant resumed his innings with sheer determination. What followed was a spectacle of guts and heart. With minimal footwork but maximum intent, he launched a stunning six over midwicket off Chris Woakes and followed it up with a cover drive four off Ben Stokes, England’s captain. Every shot brought the crowd to life, each run celebrated like a century. His eventual half-century wasn’t just a statistical milestone—it was a testament to human willpower and the unyielding spirit of sport.

This wasn’t just a cricketing performance; it was an extraordinary moment of human endeavour, echoing legendary tales from the past. It evoked memories of Anil Kumble famously bowling with a broken jaw against the West Indies in 2002, and Malcolm Marshall batting with a broken thumb against England in 1984. These are not just moments of sporting bravery—they are reminders of the heights of resilience and commitment athletes can reach when pride, passion, and purpose converge.

That Rishabh Pant is a tenacious person is no secret, he is the cricketer who survived a horrific car crash on the Roorkee- Dehradun highway around two years ago. Driving to his hometown from Delhi he lost control and was dragged out by a passerby. Though he made a miraculous comeback, the road back was long. It took him around two years to recover, including multiple surgeries, hours and hours of physiotherapy and unwavering determination – culminating in one of the most inspiring comeback stories in modern sport. Though the second innings is still to unfold, Rishabh has won hearts all over the world.

His courageous return to the crease will be remembered not only for the runs he scored, but for the message he sent—that true warriors don’t give up, even when the odds are stacked against them.

