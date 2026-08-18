Managing Crowds

The deaths of several pilgrims at the Ashok Dham Temple in Lakhisarai, Bihar, has once again brought focus on the need for a more scientific and effective methodology for crowd control in India. A huge population that has increasing discretionary ability to spend on religious and entertainment events poses a serious challenge for government authorities.

Presently, the fundamentals of crowd control in India are governed by the scientific frameworks of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and updated regulations from the Bureau of Police Research and Development (BPR&D). Given that nearly 80% of crowd disasters in India occur at religious gatherings, managing high-density, emotionally charged groups requires strict infrastructure planning, digital monitoring, and psychological management.

The critical operational pillars of crowd management include safety protocols that mandate keeping crowd density below 5 persons per square metre. Exceeding this triggers dangerous “crowd sway” where individuals lose physical control. Most fatalities in Indian stampedes are caused by compressive asphyxiation (suffocation from tight pressure) rather than trampling. Linear queues are prohibited for large masses; barriers must use zig-zag or snake formations to break forward kinetic pressure.

Organisers must profile attendees by age, gender, and motive (e.g., highly energetic political rallies versus slow-moving religious yatras) to calculate transit times. All exit gates must open outwards and feature a minimum width threshold to prevent crushing at exit chokepoints. Large-scale venues must feature physical “buffer zones” or holding yards to stagger incoming crowds before they reach main gathering spots.

Modern deployments utilise CCTV integrated with AI to automatically flag high-density zones in real time. Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) monitor massive perimeter layouts and track traffic bottlenecks outside the venue. PA systems and targeted SMS alerts should be deployed immediately to counter misinformation, which is the primary driver of sudden public panic. Temporary mega-events must establish an Event Command and Control Room (ECCR) that integrates local police, medical staff, fire services, and disaster response forces.

Leveraging local community volunteers, temple trusts, and non-profits (NGOs) who speak regional languages to guide the crowd gently, reducing friction with uniform-clad police is a primary necessity. There should also be dedicated medical corridors. Keeping emergency response paths separate from mass pedestrian lanes ensures Quick Reaction Teams (QRTs) can access casualties without worsening the crush.

Mega-fairs, train stations, and temple complexes should have staggered entry and holding yards that would prevent sudden surges. Zig-Zag barricading absorbs forward structural pressure and slows pacing. One way flow systems completely separate incoming traffic routes from exit routes. This is suitable for narrow shrines, historic monuments and bridges. All those in charge of crowd management should be at least be aware of these protocols. If these are maintained the danger of stampedes occurring is greatly diminished.